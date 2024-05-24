Meditology Vendor Risk Management Description

Meditology Vendor Risk Management is a managed service offering designed for healthcare organizations to assess and manage third-party vendor risks. The service is delivered in partnership with CORL Technologies and provides end-to-end vendor risk management capabilities. The service includes knowledge, tools, processes, and resources to transition organizations from basic data collection to comprehensive risk management across their entire vendor portfolio. Meditology specializes in healthcare-specific vendor risk assessments and has experience managing VRM programs for large healthcare entities. The service focuses on HIPAA, ARRA/HITECH, and established security standards compliance. It provides vendor risk assessments, mitigation programs, and reporting capabilities with benchmarking against other healthcare organizations and security industry standards. The service delivers actionable recommendations for risk mitigation. The managed service model is designed to scale for organizations of varying sizes and provides access to healthcare security expertise and established best practices for vendor risk management programs.