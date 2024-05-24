C2SEC XSPM Description

C2SEC XSPM is a SaaS platform designed to manage security risks across multi-cloud and SaaS environments. The platform addresses both first-party and third-party security risks through a unified interface. The platform provides capabilities for third-party security assurance with customization options to define different scopes and objectives for each business relationship. Organizations can tailor their approach to managing third-party security based on unique requirements, even when working with common vendors. XSPM includes functionality for cybersecurity management throughout the M&A lifecycle, covering initial due diligence through final integration phases. The platform supports security practices for mergers and acquisitions processes. The solution addresses cloud cost optimization alongside security management, providing organizations with visibility into both financial and security aspects of their cloud infrastructure. The platform operates across diverse industries and supports multi-cloud environments. XSPM consolidates first-party and third-party risk management into a single view, addressing the blurred lines between internal and external security in modern cloud and SaaS architectures.