Privacera Enterprise Data Encryption and Masking Solutions
Enterprise data masking and encryption solution for sensitive data protection
Privacera Enterprise Data Encryption and Masking Solutions
Enterprise data masking and encryption solution for sensitive data protection
Privacera Enterprise Data Encryption and Masking Solutions Description
Privacera Enterprise Data Encryption and Masking Solutions provides data protection capabilities for sensitive data at rest and in motion. The platform offers fine-grained data masking and encryption at the table, column, or field level based on user attributes, data classification, and tags. The solution supports multiple encryption and masking techniques including Format Preserving Encryption (FPE), AES 128, AES 256 encryption, SHA-128, SHA-256 for hashing, and various forms of data redaction and nullify for masking. FPE allows analysis to be performed on encrypted sensitive data without exposing the underlying information while authorized users can view unencrypted data. The platform integrates with Data Discovery capabilities to automate sensitive data scanning, identification, and application of encryption or masking policies. Predefined rules can automatically mask or encrypt new or existing data based on tags and classifications identified during the discovery process. Global data policies can be created once and applied across all data sources by encrypting and masking data based on data attributes. The solution supports attribute-based access control (ABAC) where user data access and other attributes are automatically incorporated for universal data protection across the data ecosystem. The platform enables data security management delegation by allowing data to be logically grouped and delegated to data owners while maintaining global compliance and security policies as guardrails to prevent unauthorized exposure of sensitive data.
Privacera Enterprise Data Encryption and Masking Solutions FAQ
Common questions about Privacera Enterprise Data Encryption and Masking Solutions including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Privacera Enterprise Data Encryption and Masking Solutions is Enterprise data masking and encryption solution for sensitive data protection developed by Privacera. It is a Data Protection solution designed to help security teams with Encryption.
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