Privacera Enterprise Data Encryption and Masking Solutions Logo

Privacera Enterprise Data Encryption and Masking Solutions

by Privacera

Enterprise data masking and encryption solution for sensitive data protection

Data Protection Commercial
Hybrid|SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
Encryption
Visit website
Compare
Compare
0
Explore Data Protection31 AlternativesCompareStacksMarket MapExplore All Tools
MCPThe entire cybersecurity market, one prompt awayTry MCP Access

Privacera Enterprise Data Encryption and Masking Solutions Description

Privacera Enterprise Data Encryption and Masking Solutions provides data protection capabilities for sensitive data at rest and in motion. The platform offers fine-grained data masking and encryption at the table, column, or field level based on user attributes, data classification, and tags. The solution supports multiple encryption and masking techniques including Format Preserving Encryption (FPE), AES 128, AES 256 encryption, SHA-128, SHA-256 for hashing, and various forms of data redaction and nullify for masking. FPE allows analysis to be performed on encrypted sensitive data without exposing the underlying information while authorized users can view unencrypted data. The platform integrates with Data Discovery capabilities to automate sensitive data scanning, identification, and application of encryption or masking policies. Predefined rules can automatically mask or encrypt new or existing data based on tags and classifications identified during the discovery process. Global data policies can be created once and applied across all data sources by encrypting and masking data based on data attributes. The solution supports attribute-based access control (ABAC) where user data access and other attributes are automatically incorporated for universal data protection across the data ecosystem. The platform enables data security management delegation by allowing data to be logically grouped and delegated to data owners while maintaining global compliance and security policies as guardrails to prevent unauthorized exposure of sensitive data.

Privacera Enterprise Data Encryption and Masking Solutions FAQ

Common questions about Privacera Enterprise Data Encryption and Masking Solutions including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Privacera Enterprise Data Encryption and Masking Solutions is Enterprise data masking and encryption solution for sensitive data protection developed by Privacera. It is a Data Protection solution designed to help security teams with Encryption.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Push Security Logo
Push Security
Zero Trust
CybersecRadars Logo
CybersecRadars
Threat Management
Hudson Rock Logo
Hudson Rock
Threat Management
Get Featured

ALTERNATIVES

DataStealth Platform Logo
DataStealth Platform

Data protection platform using tokenization, masking & encryption.

0
DataStealth Logo
DataStealth

Inline data protection platform for on-prem, legacy, hybrid & cloud envs.

0
DataStealth Cloud Deployment Logo
DataStealth Cloud Deployment

Cloud-native data tokenization, masking & encryption for AWS, Azure, and GCP.

0
eXate Datagator & Gatorset Logo
eXate Datagator & Gatorset

ETL & JDBC-based data-at-rest protection with access control & policy mgmt.

0
SecuPi Data De-identification Logo
SecuPi Data De-identification

Data de-identification platform using FPE, tokenization, and masking

0

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow
Vulnerability Assessment
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence
Threat Intelligence Platforms
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform
AI Red Teaming
Fabric Platform by BlackStork Logo
Fabric Platform by BlackStork
Security Information and Event Management
View Popular Tools →

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
524
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
413
Managed Detection and Response
Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services that provide 24/7 threat monitoring, detection, and response capabilities managed by security experts.
299
Multi-Factor Authentication and Single Sign-On
Multi-factor authentication (MFA) and single sign-on (SSO) solutions for secure user authentication and access control.
296
Identity Governance and Administration
Identity Governance and Administration (IGA) platforms for identity lifecycle management, access governance, role management, and compliance reporting.
289
View All Categories →

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox