Outtake Verify Description

Outtake Verify is a browser extension that provides cryptographic email authentication to prevent Business Email Compromise (BEC) and phishing attacks. The product uses device-bound passkeys to cryptographically sign emails, providing mathematical proof of sender identity rather than probabilistic detection methods. The solution integrates with existing Single Sign-On (SSO) systems and ties employee identities to device-bound passkeys without requiring certificate management. When sending emails, users authenticate with their passkey, and the email content is hashed and cryptographically signed on-device. Recipients see verification badges with sender details and can filter for verified emails or request verification from counterparts. The product addresses account takeover scenarios by preventing compromised accounts from sending verified emails, as attackers lack the device-bound authentication credentials. Users can report phishing domains directly from email for immediate takedown. Outtake Verify complements existing machine learning-based email filters by adding a deterministic authentication layer. The solution is designed for use cases including wire transfer requests, confidential document sharing, and partner communications where cryptographic verification of sender identity is required.