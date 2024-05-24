IntraLAN NetCare Guard365 Description

NetCare Guard365 is a security monitoring service designed to protect Microsoft 365 environments from account compromise and credential-based attacks. The service provides continuous monitoring of Microsoft 365 accounts to detect and respond to threats that bypass multi-factor authentication, including Adversary-in-the-Middle attacks, credential stuffing, phishing with malicious consent grants, and business email compromise. The service includes automated detection and remediation capabilities for compromised accounts, user login tracking with alerts for foreign or unusual login activity, and dark web monitoring to identify leaked credentials. It maintains 365 days of log retention for investigation and auditing purposes. NetCare Guard365 incorporates password management functionality to address weak password practices, enabling organizations to securely store, share, and manage passwords while generating strong, unique passwords that meet security standards. The service is fully managed by IntraLAN's security team, providing 24/7 real-time security monitoring without requiring in-house security expertise. It is positioned as an additional security layer for small and medium-sized businesses using Microsoft 365.