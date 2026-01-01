Abnormal Core Account Takeover Protection Description

Abnormal Core Account Takeover Protection is an email security solution that uses behavioral AI to detect and remediate compromised email accounts in real time. The product integrates via cloud-native API architecture with email platforms and associated applications to analyze sign-in signals and communication behavior, including internal-to-internal messages. When a compromise is detected, the system creates a case enriched with suspicious human behavior data across email systems, identity platforms, devices, browsers, and integrated applications. The solution can automatically remediate compromised accounts by blocking access, forcing password resets, and ending all active sessions. Administrators can configure the system for automatic remediation or manual review of cases. The product analyzes abnormalities in locations, devices, email content, and mail rules to identify account takeovers. It provides a contextual timeline of suspicious behavior and remediation steps taken for investigation purposes. The solution correlates identity signals with communication patterns to detect when legitimate accounts have been compromised by unauthorized users.