Abnormal AI Security Mailbox Description

Abnormal AI Security Mailbox is an AI-powered email security operations platform that serves as an automated co-worker for security teams. The platform provides 24/7 autonomous triage of user-reported emails, automatically classifying them as malicious, spam, safe, or phishing simulations. It uses API architecture to ingest thousands of signals for understanding sending patterns, employs sender identity analysis to identify suspicious characteristics, and leverages natural language processing to detect content and tone associated with attacks. The platform offers AI-assisted investigation capabilities that identify similar messages across all mailboxes, track email engagement, and enable bulk remediation of messages across multiple tenants. When malicious emails are detected, the system performs campaign remediation by removing other unreported emails within the same attack campaign. AI Security Mailbox includes a conversational AI assistant that automatically responds to every employee who reports an email, providing detailed explanations about whether the email was safe or malicious, along with remediation actions taken. The AI assistant is pre-trained with enterprise security best practices tailored to each organization's environment and allows employees to ask follow-up security questions. The platform integrates with existing end-user phishing reporting buttons, SIEM/SOAR solutions, and ticketing systems to enable centralized alerts for SOC analysts. It is designed to reduce operational burden on security teams by automating manual triage processes, provide personalized security coaching to employees, and enhance resource efficiency to mitigate security team fatigue.