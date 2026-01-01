NTT Data ControlPanelGRC Logo

NTT Data ControlPanelGRC

GRC and continuous controls monitoring platform for SAP environments

GRC
Commercial
NTT Data ControlPanelGRC Description

NTT Data ControlPanelGRC is a governance, risk and compliance platform designed specifically for SAP environments. The platform automates compliance reporting and audit support tasks through continuous controls monitoring capabilities. The solution consists of four distinct suites: Process Control Suite tracks SAP procure-to-pay and order-to-cash transactions, identifies exceptions to business rules, and automates execution, delivery and validation tracking of SAP audit reports. Basis Control Suite manages SAP technical operations by automating change requests, managing batch jobs, streamlining SLA reporting, and eliminating repetitive daily tasks. Security Acceleration Suite provides productivity tools for SAP security administrators to accelerate security troubleshooting and testing, offer password self-service and synchronization, and perform mass changes to users and roles with version management. Access Control Suite manages SAP user access and segregation of duties compliance, streamlines access controls, remediates SoD conflicts, prevents excessive access, and enables continuous compliance reporting. The platform integrates with SAP systems and provides reporting and analytics capabilities to support audit readiness and compliance transparency.

NTT Data ControlPanelGRC FAQ

Common questions about NTT Data ControlPanelGRC including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

NTT Data ControlPanelGRC is GRC and continuous controls monitoring platform for SAP environments developed by NTT DATA Business Solutions. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with Access Control, Audit, Automation.

