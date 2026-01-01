LogicGate Risk Cloud Description

LogicGate Risk Cloud is an enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) platform that provides organizations with solutions for managing governance, risk, and compliance programs. The platform offers over 40 pre-configured applications covering various GRC domains including enterprise risk management, third-party risk management, cyber risk management, operational risk management, policy management, regulatory compliance, controls compliance, data privacy, internal audit, AI governance, ESG, and operational resilience. The platform is built on a no-code, flexible graph database architecture that allows organizations to configure and customize workflows without programming knowledge. It includes AI capabilities through Spark AI for automating data entry and task completion. The system provides automated evidence collection to gather data from various sources, workflow automation to streamline processes, and reporting and analytics dashboards for real-time visibility across risk programs. Risk Cloud Quantify uses Monte Carlo simulations and the Open FAIR model to quantify financial risks. The platform includes a Value Realization Tool for tracking program value through cross-workflow calculations. Integration capabilities allow the platform to connect with various third-party systems including ticketing platforms, data visualization tools, SaaS applications, cloud security tools, and vulnerability management systems. The platform is designed for organizations seeking to centralize their GRC data and processes in a single repository while maintaining flexibility to adapt as programs mature.