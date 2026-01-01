Cypago CGA Description

Cypago CGA is a Cyber GRC Automation platform designed to manage governance, risk, and compliance processes for organizations. The platform combines advanced analysis and correlation engines, GenAI, and NLP-based automation to provide coverage across various security frameworks and IT environments, including on-premises and cloud-based infrastructures. The platform includes pre-built automation for frameworks such as NIST CSF, NIST 800-53, SOC 2, and ISO 27001, with the capability to extend to additional security controls and frameworks. Organizations can create no-code automated workflows for tasks including evidence collection, continuous control monitoring, and gap identification. The platform integrates with existing technology stacks to provide visibility and management of security requirements. It facilitates communication between teams and auditors while helping organizations maintain alignment with evolving cybersecurity regulations. The platform is used by enterprises to streamline compliance processes and gain visibility into their governance, risk, and compliance activities.