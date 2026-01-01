Cypago CGA Logo

Cypago CGA

Enterprise Cyber GRC automation platform for compliance and risk management

GRC
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Cypago CGA Description

Cypago CGA is a Cyber GRC Automation platform designed to manage governance, risk, and compliance processes for organizations. The platform combines advanced analysis and correlation engines, GenAI, and NLP-based automation to provide coverage across various security frameworks and IT environments, including on-premises and cloud-based infrastructures. The platform includes pre-built automation for frameworks such as NIST CSF, NIST 800-53, SOC 2, and ISO 27001, with the capability to extend to additional security controls and frameworks. Organizations can create no-code automated workflows for tasks including evidence collection, continuous control monitoring, and gap identification. The platform integrates with existing technology stacks to provide visibility and management of security requirements. It facilitates communication between teams and auditors while helping organizations maintain alignment with evolving cybersecurity regulations. The platform is used by enterprises to streamline compliance processes and gain visibility into their governance, risk, and compliance activities.

Cypago CGA FAQ

Common questions about Cypago CGA including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Cypago CGA is Enterprise Cyber GRC automation platform for compliance and risk management developed by Cypago. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Automation, Cloud Security.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →