VIPRE Email Security is an email security platform that provides protection against email-based threats through multiple security layers. The solution scans all inbound messages for viruses, malware, and suspicious content, with optional outbound filtering for additional protection. The platform includes three main product offerings: Integrated Email Security for comprehensive email protection, Advanced Threat Protection for defense against sophisticated malware and phishing attacks, and VIPRE SafeSend for preventing misaddressed emails in Outlook by confirming external recipients and attachments. VIPRE Email Security offers real-time monitoring and ransomware defense capabilities. The solution provides pre-configured reports designed for both at-a-glance and drill-down analysis to give IT teams visibility into email controls. The platform is designed to scale with organizations of different sizes. The vendor guarantees 100% known virus protection and at least 99.9% spam prevention through their SLA. The solution processes over 1 billion emails monthly and secures millions of inboxes. Support is available 24/7/365 for all customers.