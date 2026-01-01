Verificient Proctordiy Logo

Verificient Proctordiy

DIY live proctoring platform for remote exam monitoring with AI assistance

Human Risk
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Verificient Proctordiy Description

Verificient ProctorDIY is a do-it-yourself live proctoring platform designed for remote exam monitoring. The platform enables instructors to proctor up to 25 students simultaneously using computer web cameras and AI-assisted monitoring. The system performs automated identity verification through ID checks and facial confirmation to authenticate test-takers before exams begin. During exams, the platform provides browser lockdown functionality to restrict access to unauthorized resources and maintain exam integrity. ProctorDIY uses AI to detect suspicious behaviors and potential cheating attempts, generating alerts for the proctor to review. The instructor or teaching assistant serves as the live proctor, monitoring students through the platform interface with support from automated detection capabilities. The platform supports proctor-to-student ratios ranging from 1:1 up to 1:25, allowing flexibility based on exam requirements. By having instructors proctor their own students rather than using third-party proctors, the system aims to reduce student privacy and data security risks. Technical support is available 24/7 for instructors, test-takers, and administrators. The platform integrates with learning management systems to facilitate deployment within existing educational technology infrastructure.

Verificient Proctordiy FAQ

Common questions about Verificient Proctordiy including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Verificient Proctordiy is DIY live proctoring platform for remote exam monitoring with AI assistance developed by Verificient Technologies Inc. It is a Human Risk solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Behavioral Analysis, Browser Security.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →