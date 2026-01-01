Verificient Proctordiy
DIY live proctoring platform for remote exam monitoring with AI assistance
Verificient Proctordiy
DIY live proctoring platform for remote exam monitoring with AI assistance
Verificient ProctorDIY is a do-it-yourself live proctoring platform designed for remote exam monitoring. The platform enables instructors to proctor up to 25 students simultaneously using computer web cameras and AI-assisted monitoring. The system performs automated identity verification through ID checks and facial confirmation to authenticate test-takers before exams begin. During exams, the platform provides browser lockdown functionality to restrict access to unauthorized resources and maintain exam integrity. ProctorDIY uses AI to detect suspicious behaviors and potential cheating attempts, generating alerts for the proctor to review. The instructor or teaching assistant serves as the live proctor, monitoring students through the platform interface with support from automated detection capabilities. The platform supports proctor-to-student ratios ranging from 1:1 up to 1:25, allowing flexibility based on exam requirements. By having instructors proctor their own students rather than using third-party proctors, the system aims to reduce student privacy and data security risks. Technical support is available 24/7 for instructors, test-takers, and administrators. The platform integrates with learning management systems to facilitate deployment within existing educational technology infrastructure.
