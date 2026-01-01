ITrust IKare Logo

ITrust IKare

Automated vulnerability scanning and management tool for network security

Vulnerability Management
Commercial
ITrust IKare Description

IKare is a vulnerability management tool that automates security best practices implementation and continuous vulnerability scanning. The solution provides automated network discovery and identifies vulnerabilities in near real-time, classifying them by criticality according to CVSS standards. The tool includes a proprietary scanner developed by ITrust that detects network assets, associated services, open ports, and security flaws related to non-compliance with security best practices. It identifies default passwords and weak encryption keys to maintain network security. IKare offers a centralized console for launching and managing recurring vulnerability scans. The platform supports the creation and organization of virtual groups, such as servers with similar functions (DMZ, messaging, marketing, accounting), facilitating management of complex networks. Geographically distributed business units can be managed individually while being monitored centrally by IT management. The solution provides dashboards and reports adapted to different organizational levels, from top management to technicians, allowing each user to access appropriate detail levels. IKare is available in three deployment models: on-premise deployment, cloud-based SaaS scans, and managed service with an engineer. The tool enables high-frequency recurring scans to maintain network integrity and impermeability on a daily basis.

ITrust IKare FAQ

Common questions about ITrust IKare including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

ITrust IKare is Automated vulnerability scanning and management tool for network security developed by ITrust. It is a Vulnerability Management solution designed to help security teams with Asset Discovery, Compliance, Network Monitoring.

