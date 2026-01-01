Intruder GregAI Logo

Intruder GregAI

AI-powered vulnerability management assistant for prioritization and remediation

Vulnerability Management
Intruder GregAI Description

Intruder GregAI is an AI-powered security analyst tool designed to assist with vulnerability management workflows. The tool helps security teams process vulnerability backlogs by providing prioritization capabilities and validation of security issues. GregAI analyzes the user's security posture and infrastructure configuration within the Intruder platform to deliver contextual remediation instructions tailored to specific environments. This approach aims to provide more relevant guidance compared to generic remediation advice. The tool includes automated reporting capabilities for stakeholders, generating cyber hygiene reports and incident recaps without manual effort. This functionality is designed to reduce administrative overhead for security teams. GregAI supports integration with external AI models through the Intruder MCP server, which enables users to connect the platform to AI agents like Claude. This allows security workflows to be managed through natural language prompts. The tool operates within the Intruder platform and leverages understanding of the user's security environment to provide insights and recommendations. It is positioned as a solution for teams looking to accelerate vulnerability remediation and reduce time spent on reporting tasks.

Intruder GregAI is AI-powered vulnerability management assistant for prioritization and remediation developed by Intruder. It is a Vulnerability Management solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Attack Surface Mapping, Automation.

