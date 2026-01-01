Intruder GregAI
AI-powered vulnerability management assistant for prioritization and remediation
Intruder GregAI
AI-powered vulnerability management assistant for prioritization and remediation
Intruder GregAI Description
Intruder GregAI is an AI-powered security analyst tool designed to assist with vulnerability management workflows. The tool helps security teams process vulnerability backlogs by providing prioritization capabilities and validation of security issues. GregAI analyzes the user's security posture and infrastructure configuration within the Intruder platform to deliver contextual remediation instructions tailored to specific environments. This approach aims to provide more relevant guidance compared to generic remediation advice. The tool includes automated reporting capabilities for stakeholders, generating cyber hygiene reports and incident recaps without manual effort. This functionality is designed to reduce administrative overhead for security teams. GregAI supports integration with external AI models through the Intruder MCP server, which enables users to connect the platform to AI agents like Claude. This allows security workflows to be managed through natural language prompts. The tool operates within the Intruder platform and leverages understanding of the user's security environment to provide insights and recommendations. It is positioned as a solution for teams looking to accelerate vulnerability remediation and reduce time spent on reporting tasks.
Intruder GregAI FAQ
Common questions about Intruder GregAI including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Intruder GregAI is AI-powered vulnerability management assistant for prioritization and remediation developed by Intruder. It is a Vulnerability Management solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Attack Surface Mapping, Automation.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership