Allgress Vulnerability Management Description

Allgress Vulnerability Management is a platform that consolidates vulnerability data from multiple scanning sources into a unified console. The product integrates with vulnerability scanners to aggregate scan results and transform them into actionable workflows. The platform provides vulnerability prioritization based on business impact and links vulnerabilities to a risk register for tracking and decision-making. It consolidates vulnerability data with penetration testing results and other security data sources to provide a comprehensive view of security risks across the environment. The system includes automated workflows that process vulnerability scan results and enable users to create tickets, defer findings, add items to the risk register, or mark vulnerabilities for exclusion. Reporting capabilities include trending data and real-time reports that track vulnerabilities by severity levels across different asset groups. The platform displays vulnerability information including impact assessments, affected hostnames, IP addresses, network locations, and port details. It categorizes vulnerabilities by severity levels ranging from none to urgent, providing visual representations of vulnerability distributions across the organization's asset inventory.