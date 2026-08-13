Intelligent Risk Register™ Description

Adversarial Intelligent Risk Register™ is a risk management platform that consolidates security findings from multiple sources into a single, normalized risk register. It ingests risks via API, bulk import, or manual entry, and applies a consistent scoring rubric based on the organization's own Risk Assessment Management Procedure (RAMP). Key capabilities: - Ingests findings from vulnerability scanners, cloud posture tools, attack surface management tools, audit reports, penetration tests, and bug bounty programs into one unified register - Normalizes all findings into a common vocabulary, urgency scoring system, and SLA framework - Applies likelihood and impact scoring based on the organization's own RAMP scoring guidelines, with AI applying the rubric consistently across all findings - Maps each risk to threat objectives, so prioritization reflects the organization's actual threat profile rather than generic vendor severity scores - Creates remediation tickets in connected ticketing systems and polls ticket status to keep the register current - Tracks remediation velocity against defined SLAs over time, rather than measuring raw open ticket counts - Provides an audit trail of triage activity, comments, and scoring reasoning alongside each risk entry - Supports assignment of risks to individual owners with workflow tracking The platform is designed to serve as the central operational layer between security findings and remediation execution, maintaining consistency regardless of which underlying security tools are in use at any given time.