AI-driven risk register that normalizes findings from all sources into one workflow.
AI-driven risk register that normalizes findings from all sources into one workflow.
Adversarial Intelligent Risk Register™ is a risk management platform that consolidates security findings from multiple sources into a single, normalized risk register. It ingests risks via API, bulk import, or manual entry, and applies a consistent scoring rubric based on the organization's own Risk Assessment Management Procedure (RAMP). Key capabilities: - Ingests findings from vulnerability scanners, cloud posture tools, attack surface management tools, audit reports, penetration tests, and bug bounty programs into one unified register - Normalizes all findings into a common vocabulary, urgency scoring system, and SLA framework - Applies likelihood and impact scoring based on the organization's own RAMP scoring guidelines, with AI applying the rubric consistently across all findings - Maps each risk to threat objectives, so prioritization reflects the organization's actual threat profile rather than generic vendor severity scores - Creates remediation tickets in connected ticketing systems and polls ticket status to keep the register current - Tracks remediation velocity against defined SLAs over time, rather than measuring raw open ticket counts - Provides an audit trail of triage activity, comments, and scoring reasoning alongside each risk entry - Supports assignment of risks to individual owners with workflow tracking The platform is designed to serve as the central operational layer between security findings and remediation execution, maintaining consistency regardless of which underlying security tools are in use at any given time.
Common questions about Intelligent Risk Register™ including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Intelligent Risk Register™ is AI-driven risk register that normalizes findings from all sources into one workflow, developed by Adversarial. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with Vulnerability Prioritization, Workflow, Threat Management.
Intelligent Risk Register™ offers the following core capabilities:
Intelligent Risk Register™ integrates natively with Jira, ServiceNow. Integration support lets security teams connect Intelligent Risk Register™ to existing SIEM, ticketing, identity, and notification systems without custom development.
Intelligent Risk Register™ is deployed as a cloud solution, suited to mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize grc. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
Intelligent Risk Register™ is built for security teams handling Vulnerability Prioritization, Workflow, Threat Management, CVE. It supports workflows including multi-source risk ingestion via api, bulk import, and manual entry, ai-applied ramp-based likelihood and impact scoring, normalization of findings into a unified vocabulary and urgency scoring system. Teams typically adopt Intelligent Risk Register™ when they need to grc capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/intelligent-risk-registertm
Intelligent Risk Register™ is a commercial GRC solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://adversarial.com/risks or contact Adversarial directly.
Popular alternatives to Intelligent Risk Register™ include:
Compare all Intelligent Risk Register™ alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/intelligent-risk-registertm
Intelligent Risk Register™ is for security teams and organizations that need Vulnerability Prioritization, Workflow, Threat Management, CVE, Security Reporting. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other GRC tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/grc
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