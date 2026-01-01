INKY Email Signatures
Email signature management tool integrated with INKY's email security platform
INKY Email Signatures
Email signature management tool integrated with INKY's email security platform
INKY Email Signatures Description
INKY Email Signatures is an email signature management solution that operates as part of INKY's behavioral email security platform. The product provides centralized signature management capabilities for organizations using email systems. The solution is designed to work alongside INKY's broader email security offerings, which include inbound mail protection, outbound mail protection, internal mail protection, email encryption, advanced attachment analysis, graymail protection, security awareness training, and DMARC monitoring. INKY Email Signatures is positioned as a component within a multi-layered email security approach that addresses various email-based threats including phishing, business email compromise, brand forgery, CEO fraud, malware, ransomware, spear phishing, and zero-day attacks. The product supports deployment on Microsoft 365, Exchange, and Google Workspace email platforms. It is offered through multiple channels including direct sales and MSP/MSSP partner programs with multi-tenancy support for managed service providers. INKY Technology, the company behind the product, is part of Kaseya and provides email security solutions for various industries including automotive, construction, finance, healthcare, manufacturing, technology, professional services, and utilities/oil and gas sectors.
INKY Email Signatures FAQ
Common questions about INKY Email Signatures including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
INKY Email Signatures is Email signature management tool integrated with INKY's email security platform developed by INKY Technology Corporation. It is a Email Security solution designed to help security teams with Centralized Management, Cloud Security, Email Security.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership