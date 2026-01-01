INKY Email Signatures Description

INKY Email Signatures is an email signature management solution that operates as part of INKY's behavioral email security platform. The product provides centralized signature management capabilities for organizations using email systems. The solution is designed to work alongside INKY's broader email security offerings, which include inbound mail protection, outbound mail protection, internal mail protection, email encryption, advanced attachment analysis, graymail protection, security awareness training, and DMARC monitoring. INKY Email Signatures is positioned as a component within a multi-layered email security approach that addresses various email-based threats including phishing, business email compromise, brand forgery, CEO fraud, malware, ransomware, spear phishing, and zero-day attacks. The product supports deployment on Microsoft 365, Exchange, and Google Workspace email platforms. It is offered through multiple channels including direct sales and MSP/MSSP partner programs with multi-tenancy support for managed service providers. INKY Technology, the company behind the product, is part of Kaseya and provides email security solutions for various industries including automotive, construction, finance, healthcare, manufacturing, technology, professional services, and utilities/oil and gas sectors.