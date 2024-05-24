HPE Aruba Networking Description

HPE Aruba Networking is an enterprise networking platform that provides infrastructure connectivity and security from edge to cloud. The platform supports wired and wireless connectivity, IoT integration, and private 5G networks. The solution includes HPE Aruba Networking Central, a cloud-native management system that provides automation and centralized control for wired, wireless, and SD-WAN deployments. The platform incorporates AI-powered operations for network monitoring, troubleshooting, and optimization. Security capabilities are integrated into the platform architecture, including a SASE (Secure Access Service Edge) offering that combines secure SD-WAN, Security Service Edge (SSE), and Network Access Control (NAC). The platform applies zero trust principles and enables consistent security policy enforcement across the network. Hardware components include access points with Wi-Fi 6E and Wi-Fi 7 support, CX switches for campus, branch, and data center environments, and specialized data center switches. The platform provides IoT device onboarding and management capabilities. The solution offers AIOps functionality for network operations, including agentic AI capabilities. It supports data center networking requirements for AI workloads and provides visibility and control across distributed network environments. The platform is designed to scale for evolving business needs and can be delivered as a service.