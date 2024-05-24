Hook Security Inc. HAEKKA BRIDGE Logo

LMS integration platform that delivers security training through Slack

Human Risk Commercial
HAEKKA BRIDGE is a platform that connects existing Learning Management Systems (LMS) or content platforms to Slack for training delivery. The product enables organizations to distribute security awareness training directly within Slack without requiring employees to log into separate applications. The platform includes a WYSIWYG editor that supports importing content from existing LMS platforms, maintaining support for links, lists, rich text, videos, and images. Organizations can convert existing training materials for delivery in Slack format. HAEKKA BRIDGE provides synchronization capabilities to track completion rates and comprehension scores across platforms, ensuring training status is maintained whether employees complete training in their existing LMS or through the Slack integration. The platform includes automated training reminders and due date notifications delivered through Slack. The product offers an API for syncing employee training status between platforms. Training content is delivered directly within the Slack application, eliminating the need for employees to access separate training systems. The platform is designed to integrate with existing LMS infrastructure while providing an alternative delivery method through Slack.

Hook Security Inc. HAEKKA BRIDGE is LMS integration platform that delivers security training through Slack developed by Haekka. It is a Human Risk solution designed to help security teams with Security Awareness Training, Training, Integration.

