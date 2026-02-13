Hardshell Description

Hardshell is an AI security platform that focuses on protecting the training data layer of AI systems. The platform operates at the foundational data level before information reaches the model layer, providing lifecycle-aware defense mechanisms. The platform addresses security risks associated with AI training data, including data poisoning attacks, membership inference vulnerabilities, and model leakage. It operates as a model-agnostic solution that works across different AI modalities and pipelines. Hardshell is designed for organizations in regulated environments that require data compliance, including sectors such as national security, healthcare, finance, and critical infrastructure. The platform embeds security controls into the AI foundation rather than focusing solely on model outputs. The solution provides data-centric AI security by defending the training data that models depend on. It aims to prevent scenarios where AI models expose proprietary data, learn spurious signals, or become compromised through malicious training inputs. The platform is positioned as a lifecycle-aware defense system that integrates security throughout the AI development process, with particular emphasis on the data preparation and training phases.