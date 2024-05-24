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DeepKeep Computer Vision

by DeepKeep

Secures data integrity of datasets for computer vision models

AI Security Commercial
Cloud|Mid-Market, Enterprise
Adversarial Ml
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DeepKeep Computer Vision Description

DeepKeep Computer Vision is a security solution that analyzes and secures the data integrity of datasets used in computer vision applications. The platform focuses on protecting datasets used for object detection models, particularly in automotive and insurance use cases. The solution addresses data integrity concerns for computer vision systems that detect people, street signs, and other objects. It provides security for datasets used in automotive safety applications, such as systems that prevent car doors from opening when cyclists are passing by. DeepKeep also supports insurance industry applications by automating the analysis of accident claim images. The platform works with object detection models that share common model algorithms, providing security across different computer vision implementations. The solution targets the security of training data and datasets used in machine learning models for computer vision, helping organizations ensure their AI systems operate on trusted and uncompromised data. This addresses risks associated with data poisoning and dataset manipulation that could compromise the accuracy and safety of computer vision systems.

DeepKeep Computer Vision FAQ

Common questions about DeepKeep Computer Vision including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

DeepKeep Computer Vision is Secures data integrity of datasets for computer vision models developed by DeepKeep. It is a AI Security solution designed to help security teams with Adversarial ML.

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