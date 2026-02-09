Hardshell: AI security platform protecting training data from poisoning and leakage. built by Hardshell. Core capabilities include Data poisoning detection and mitigation, Membership inference risk reduction, Model leakage prevention..

SonarSource SonarSweep: Service to remediate, secure, and optimize coding datasets for LLM training. built by SonarSource. Core capabilities include Automated analysis and fixing of bugs and vulnerabilities in training datasets, Code quality issue remediation at scale, Filtering process to remove low-quality code..

Both serve the AI Data Poisoning Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.