DeepKeep Computer Vision: Secures data integrity of datasets for computer vision models. built by DeepKeep. Core capabilities include Dataset integrity analysis for computer vision models, Security for object detection model datasets, Protection for people and street sign detection datasets..

Hardshell: AI security platform protecting training data from poisoning and leakage. built by Hardshell. Core capabilities include Data poisoning detection and mitigation, Membership inference risk reduction, Model leakage prevention..

Both serve the AI Data Poisoning Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.