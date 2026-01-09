Element CTEM Platform
Element CTEM Platform Description
Element CTEM Platform is a Continuous Threat Exposure Management solution that identifies and mitigates risks across digital ecosystems. The platform operates through a continuous cycle that includes attack surface discovery, active exploitation, vulnerability management, risk prioritization, actionable remediation, and credential exposure detection. The platform continuously discovers, monitors, and catalogs assets, technologies, and components across cloud and on-premises environments to maintain an up-to-date inventory of the entire attack surface. It utilizes a proprietary exploit engine to actively test and detect high-impact exposures by generating proof-of-concept attack chains and safely attempting real-world exploits to validate vulnerabilities. The solution combines active exploitation with passive vulnerability detection to provide a comprehensive view of security posture. It employs context-aware algorithms for risk scoring that consider exploitability, business impact, and attack complexity to prioritize remediation efforts. Element CTEM Platform delivers detailed reports with step-by-step fix instructions and customizable playbooks for remediation. The platform identifies leaked or stolen credentials associated with digital assets to proactively mitigate risks from exposed user accounts before exploitation.
Element CTEM Platform is CTEM platform for continuous threat exposure identification and mitigation developed by Element Security. It is a Vulnerability Management solution designed to help security teams with Exposure Management, Attack Surface Mapping, Vulnerability Management.
