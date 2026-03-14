Dymo API Description

Dymo API is a fraud detection API service that validates and analyzes various types of user-submitted data to identify fraudulent or suspicious activity. It is designed to help businesses block fake signups and reduce fraud exposure. The service performs validation and fraud checks across multiple data types: - Email addresses (including disposable and fraudulent email detection, with domain and user-based analysis) - Phone numbers - IP addresses - Cryptocurrency wallets - Domains and URLs (including phishing detection) - Credit cards - User agents - IBANs Core operational characteristics: - Operates via a REST API, with SDKs and code samples provided for developer integration - Fraud signals are returned in real time - The underlying database is updated daily and contains over 20 million collected data points - Global infrastructure is used to provide redundant and low-latency responses The service is positioned for developers and businesses that need to automate the detection and blocking of fraudulent users at the point of signup or transaction. It does not require manual review workflows; instead, it returns fraud signals programmatically for automated decision-making. Documentation and SDKs are available to reduce integration time. Support is offered on a 24/7 basis.