Fraud detection API for validating emails, IPs, phones, wallets, URLs & more.
Fraud detection API for validating emails, IPs, phones, wallets, URLs & more.
Dymo API is a fraud detection API service that validates and analyzes various types of user-submitted data to identify fraudulent or suspicious activity. It is designed to help businesses block fake signups and reduce fraud exposure. The service performs validation and fraud checks across multiple data types: - Email addresses (including disposable and fraudulent email detection, with domain and user-based analysis) - Phone numbers - IP addresses - Cryptocurrency wallets - Domains and URLs (including phishing detection) - Credit cards - User agents - IBANs Core operational characteristics: - Operates via a REST API, with SDKs and code samples provided for developer integration - Fraud signals are returned in real time - The underlying database is updated daily and contains over 20 million collected data points - Global infrastructure is used to provide redundant and low-latency responses The service is positioned for developers and businesses that need to automate the detection and blocking of fraudulent users at the point of signup or transaction. It does not require manual review workflows; instead, it returns fraud signals programmatically for automated decision-making. Documentation and SDKs are available to reduce integration time. Support is offered on a 24/7 basis.
Common questions about Dymo API including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Dymo API is Fraud detection API for validating emails, IPs, phones, wallets, URLs & more, developed by Dymo. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with Fraud Detection, REST API, IP Address.
Dymo API offers the following core capabilities:
Dymo API integrates natively with Better-Auth, Zod. Integration support lets security teams connect Dymo API to existing SIEM, ticketing, identity, and notification systems without custom development.
Dymo API is deployed as a cloud solution, suited to startup, smb, mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize iam. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
Dymo API is built for security teams handling Fraud Detection, REST API, IP Address, URL Scanning. It supports workflows including email validation and disposable email detection, phone number validation, ip address fraud detection. Teams typically adopt Dymo API when they need to iam capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/dymo-api
Dymo API is a commercial IAM solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://dymo.tpeoficial.com/products/dymo-api or contact Dymo directly.
Popular alternatives to Dymo API include:
Compare all Dymo API alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/dymo-api
Dymo API is for security teams and organizations that need Fraud Detection, REST API, IP Address, URL Scanning, Spam Prevention. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other IAM tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/iam
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