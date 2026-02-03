DeepKeep is a commercial ai governance tool by DeepKeep. FireTail AI Governance is a commercial ai governance tool by FireTail. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ai governance fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams struggling to govern employee LLM use across public, internal, and embedded tools should evaluate DeepKeep first; it's the only platform that inspects both prompts and responses bidirectionally before and after model inference. Its NIST coverage in PR.AA and PR.DS reflects genuine access controls and data handling guardrails rather than monitoring theater. Skip this if your organization treats AI governance as a future problem or lacks IT buy-in to enforce model allowlisting across your user base.
Enterprise and mid-market security teams that need visibility into unmanaged AI model sprawl should start with FireTail AI Governance, since shadow AI discovery and policy enforcement are where most organizations fail first. The platform covers seven NIST CSF 2.0 functions across governance and monitoring, with particular strength in GV.PO policy enforcement and DE.CM continuous monitoring of prompt-level activity. Skip this if your organization has fewer than 200 employees or hasn't yet mapped which business units are actually using LLMs; FireTail's value compounds only once you have governance maturity to baseline against.
Centralized governance and security platform for employee LLM interactions
Centralized AI governance platform for monitoring and enforcing AI usage policies.
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Common questions about comparing DeepKeep vs FireTail AI Governance for your ai governance needs.
DeepKeep: Centralized governance and security platform for employee LLM interactions. built by DeepKeep. headquartered in Israel. Core capabilities include Centralized control over AI tool access and usage, Monitoring of public, internal, and embedded AI tools, Runtime AI firewall for prompt and response inspection..
FireTail AI Governance: Centralized AI governance platform for monitoring and enforcing AI usage policies. built by FireTail. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Centralized visibility into all AI model interactions across the organization, AI usage policy definition and enforcement, Real-time monitoring of prompts, responses, metadata, and user identity..
Both serve the AI Governance market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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