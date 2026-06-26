Loginsoft VuInerability Intelligence LOVI Description

Loginsoft Vulnerability Intelligence (LOVI) is a vulnerability intelligence platform that aggregates, enriches, and analyzes CVE data to help organizations manage and prioritize security vulnerabilities. Core function: - Collects vulnerability data from open and closed sources including advisories, researcher blogs, and social media - Provides pre-NVD (National Vulnerability Database) early access to emerging CVEs before official disclosure - Enriches CVE data with contextual information from multiple sources Vulnerability intelligence and enrichment: - Assigns AI-powered threat scores to CVEs with supporting evidence and justification - Correlates vulnerability data with EPSS (Exploit Prediction Scoring System), CISA KEV (Known Exploited Vulnerabilities), ICS advisories, and MITRE ATT&CK techniques - Tracks exploit maturity and vulnerability lifecycle from detection to remediation - Provides pre-NVD insights and trending open-source software (OSS) CVE tracking Asset and inventory management: - Maps organizational asset inventory to relevant vulnerabilities - Delivers customizable alerts based on inventory or selected vendor/product combinations - Monitors vendor and product risks via real-time alerts Supply chain and operational features: - Provides vulnerability metadata for supply chain risk assessment - Correlates vulnerabilities with real-time threat intelligence from internal sensors (Cytellite/Live Intel) and external sources - Offers a REST API for integrating vulnerability intelligence into existing security tools Dashboard and decision support: - Centralized dashboard with a global view of the cybersecurity vulnerability landscape - Supports collaborative decision-making by contextualizing risk and prioritization - Aims to reduce mean time to mitigate (MTTM) by providing threat context for remediation planning