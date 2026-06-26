Vulnerability intel platform with pre-NVD CVE enrichment, AI scoring & alerts.
Vulnerability intel platform with pre-NVD CVE enrichment, AI scoring & alerts.
Loginsoft Vulnerability Intelligence (LOVI) is a vulnerability intelligence platform that aggregates, enriches, and analyzes CVE data to help organizations manage and prioritize security vulnerabilities. Core function: - Collects vulnerability data from open and closed sources including advisories, researcher blogs, and social media - Provides pre-NVD (National Vulnerability Database) early access to emerging CVEs before official disclosure - Enriches CVE data with contextual information from multiple sources Vulnerability intelligence and enrichment: - Assigns AI-powered threat scores to CVEs with supporting evidence and justification - Correlates vulnerability data with EPSS (Exploit Prediction Scoring System), CISA KEV (Known Exploited Vulnerabilities), ICS advisories, and MITRE ATT&CK techniques - Tracks exploit maturity and vulnerability lifecycle from detection to remediation - Provides pre-NVD insights and trending open-source software (OSS) CVE tracking Asset and inventory management: - Maps organizational asset inventory to relevant vulnerabilities - Delivers customizable alerts based on inventory or selected vendor/product combinations - Monitors vendor and product risks via real-time alerts Supply chain and operational features: - Provides vulnerability metadata for supply chain risk assessment - Correlates vulnerabilities with real-time threat intelligence from internal sensors (Cytellite/Live Intel) and external sources - Offers a REST API for integrating vulnerability intelligence into existing security tools Dashboard and decision support: - Centralized dashboard with a global view of the cybersecurity vulnerability landscape - Supports collaborative decision-making by contextualizing risk and prioritization - Aims to reduce mean time to mitigate (MTTM) by providing threat context for remediation planning
Common questions about Loginsoft VuInerability Intelligence LOVI including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Loginsoft VuInerability Intelligence LOVI is Vulnerability intel platform with pre-NVD CVE enrichment, AI scoring & alerts, developed by Loginsoft. It is a Threat & Vulnerability Management solution designed to help security teams with CVE, Vulnerability Intelligence, Vulnerability Prioritization.
Loginsoft VuInerability Intelligence LOVI offers the following core capabilities:
Loginsoft VuInerability Intelligence LOVI integrates natively with CISA KEV, EPSS, MITRE ATT&CK. Integration support lets security teams connect Loginsoft VuInerability Intelligence LOVI to existing SIEM, ticketing, identity, and notification systems without custom development.
Loginsoft VuInerability Intelligence LOVI is deployed as a cloud solution, suited to smb, mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize threat & vulnerability management. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
Loginsoft VuInerability Intelligence LOVI is built for security teams handling CVE, Vulnerability Intelligence, Vulnerability Prioritization, Threat Feed. It supports workflows including pre-nvd early access to emerging cves before official nvd disclosure, ai-powered threat scoring for cves with evidence and justification, cve enrichment with data from advisories, researcher blogs, and social media. Teams typically adopt Loginsoft VuInerability Intelligence LOVI when they need to threat & vulnerability management capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/lovi
Loginsoft VuInerability Intelligence LOVI is a commercial Threat & Vulnerability Management solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://vi.loginsoft.com/ or contact Loginsoft directly.
Popular alternatives to Loginsoft VuInerability Intelligence LOVI include:
Compare all Loginsoft VuInerability Intelligence LOVI alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/lovi
Loginsoft VuInerability Intelligence LOVI is for security teams and organizations that need CVE, Vulnerability Intelligence, Vulnerability Prioritization, Threat Feed, MITRE Attack. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other Threat & Vulnerability Management tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/threat-management
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