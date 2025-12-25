Archer Resilience Management: Business resilience platform for continuity planning and incident management. built by Archer. Core capabilities include Business impact analysis, Business continuity planning, IT disaster recovery planning..

Cytactic Platform: AI-powered cyber crisis management platform for preparation and response. built by Cytactic. Core capabilities include Playbook builder for crisis response procedures, Digital tabletop exercises for crisis simulation, Centralized crisis dashboard for executives and teams..

Both serve the Business Continuity Planning market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.