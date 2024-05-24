CyberNut Phishing Audit Description

CyberNut Phishing Audit is a phishing vulnerability assessment service designed specifically for educational institutions including school districts. The service provides a baseline phishing assessment that measures an organization's current cybersecurity risk by testing how vulnerable faculty, staff, and students are to phishing attacks. The assessment is conducted discreetly to identify cybersecurity vulnerabilities without disrupting normal operations. CyberNut offers this as a free service to help schools understand their security posture before implementing comprehensive security awareness training programs. The company has partnered with over 300 school districts and maintains compliance with educational data privacy standards including FERPA, COPPA, GDPR, and CSPC. The service is certified by TrustEd Apps for data privacy and recognized by various educational technology organizations. The phishing audit serves as an entry point for schools to evaluate their security readiness and determine whether they need to implement formal security awareness training programs. Schools can schedule demonstrations and consultations to discuss implementation timelines and their current security training status.