Cribl AI Description

Cribl AI is a purpose-built AI layer integrated into the Cribl telemetry management platform. It provides AI-assisted capabilities for managing, analyzing, and securing data pipelines and telemetry streams. Core components include: Cribl Guard: - Scans live data streams in the background for sensitive information and PII - Uses customizable rules, built-in detection patterns, and background detection to identify sensitive data types - Provides compliance support by stopping data leaks before they reach downstream systems - Monitors performance metrics including bytes scanned, event volume, and flagged data Cribl Copilot: - An AI assistant (chatbot) that helps users navigate data pipelines, configurations, and queries - Copilot Editor enables users to write and edit KQL and Regex expressions using plain English prompts - Provides real-time suggestions and corrections to reduce query errors - Generates dashboard visualizations from natural language prompts without requiring manual query or chart syntax AI Observability: - The Cribl App for AI Observability monitors activity across AI tools - Provides AI-generated insights highlighting activity that needs attention - Supports conversational investigation of AI observability data Key differentiators: - Supports Model Context Protocol (MCP), allowing MCP-compatible AI clients or LLMs to access Cribl tool operations such as data flows, configuration, and metrics - Supports bring-your-own-model (BYOM) to allow use of custom LLMs for compliance and governance needs - Designed for high-throughput, real-time telemetry pipelines with low latency - Optimized for semi-structured data at scale