AI layer for telemetry mgmt with PII detection, query assist & AI observability.
AI layer for telemetry mgmt with PII detection, query assist & AI observability.
Cribl AI is a purpose-built AI layer integrated into the Cribl telemetry management platform. It provides AI-assisted capabilities for managing, analyzing, and securing data pipelines and telemetry streams. Core components include: Cribl Guard: - Scans live data streams in the background for sensitive information and PII - Uses customizable rules, built-in detection patterns, and background detection to identify sensitive data types - Provides compliance support by stopping data leaks before they reach downstream systems - Monitors performance metrics including bytes scanned, event volume, and flagged data Cribl Copilot: - An AI assistant (chatbot) that helps users navigate data pipelines, configurations, and queries - Copilot Editor enables users to write and edit KQL and Regex expressions using plain English prompts - Provides real-time suggestions and corrections to reduce query errors - Generates dashboard visualizations from natural language prompts without requiring manual query or chart syntax AI Observability: - The Cribl App for AI Observability monitors activity across AI tools - Provides AI-generated insights highlighting activity that needs attention - Supports conversational investigation of AI observability data Key differentiators: - Supports Model Context Protocol (MCP), allowing MCP-compatible AI clients or LLMs to access Cribl tool operations such as data flows, configuration, and metrics - Supports bring-your-own-model (BYOM) to allow use of custom LLMs for compliance and governance needs - Designed for high-throughput, real-time telemetry pipelines with low latency - Optimized for semi-structured data at scale
Common questions about Cribl AI including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Cribl AI is AI layer for telemetry mgmt with PII detection, query assist & AI observability, developed by Cribl. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with AI Copilot, AI Observability, AI DLP.
Cribl AI offers the following core capabilities:
Cribl AI is deployed as a cloud solution, suited to smb, mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize security operations. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
Cribl AI is built for security teams handling AI Copilot, AI Observability, AI DLP, Sensitive Data. It supports workflows including live data stream scanning for pii and sensitive data (cribl guard), customizable and built-in sensitive data detection rules, ai-assisted kql and regex expression writing (copilot editor). Teams typically adopt Cribl AI when they need to security operations capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/cribl-ai
Cribl AI is a commercial Security Operations solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://cribl.io/products/cribl-ai/ or contact Cribl directly.
Popular alternatives to Cribl AI include:
Compare all Cribl AI alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/cribl-ai
Cribl AI is for security teams and organizations that need AI Copilot, AI Observability, AI DLP, Sensitive Data, PII. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other Security Operations tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/security-operations
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