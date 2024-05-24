Bishop Fox Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) Description

Bishop Fox Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) is a managed service that provides continuous visibility and validation of external attack surfaces. The service addresses the challenge of managing expanding attack surfaces from cloud services, SaaS adoption, remote work, and third-party integrations. The service combines three core components: Attack Surface Discovery uses a brand-centric approach to continuously discover and validate external footprints. Attack Surface Testing delivers continuous, intelligence-driven visibility into vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, exposed services, and vulnerable software, with findings validated and prioritized by exploitability and business risk. Emerging Threats service identifies rapidly evolving risks by combining scalable scanning with expert triage, validation, and controlled testing. Findings are delivered through a portal with direct access to testers and on-demand remediation support. The service is designed to help organizations identify, prioritize, and remediate business-impacting exposures without building an in-house CTEM program. Testing is performed by offensive security experts who validate exposures and provide remediation guidance. The service integrates with Bishop Fox's Cosmos platform for scanning capabilities and provides timely updates from initial alert to resolution.