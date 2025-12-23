Authentic8 Silo Workspace Logo

Authentic8 Silo Workspace

Cloud-based isolated workspace for anonymous digital investigations & research

Zero Trust
Commercial




Authentic8 Silo Workspace Description

Authentic8 Silo Workspace is a cloud-based platform designed for conducting secure and anonymous digital investigations. The platform provides isolated, on-demand workspaces that can be regionally configured to access content across open, deep, and dark web environments. The solution operates on the Silo Managed Attribution (MA) Network, which includes over 700 owned and operated endpoints across 32 countries. This network provides last-mile routing through local ISPs, mobile providers, and Tor interconnects to enable regionally authentic access while concealing investigator identity and intent. Silo Workspace supports investigations ranging from single in-region browser sessions to persistent multi-application environments that include extensions, messaging applications, and analysis tools. The platform isolates user devices from external threats and allows investigators to choose whether to persist or dispose of browsing data. The solution includes Silo Drive for encrypted cloud-based storage of investigation data, maintaining chain of custody for evidentiary requirements. Silo Collector enables automated content monitoring and extraction, with captured data stored in time-stamped folders. Administrative controls provide centralized management of user access, tool availability, regional configurations, and persistence settings. All user activity is logged and encrypted with customer-managed keys. APIs enable integration with enterprise systems for user management, orchestration, and analysis. The platform includes policy controls for governance and regulatory compliance.

Authentic8 Silo Workspace FAQ

Common questions about Authentic8 Silo Workspace including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Authentic8 Silo Workspace is Cloud-based isolated workspace for anonymous digital investigations & research developed by Authentic8. It is a Zero Trust solution designed to help security teams with Anonymity, Automation, Cloud Security.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

