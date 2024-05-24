Aurex™ Business Continuity Description

Aurex Business Continuity Management is a platform designed to help organizations develop, test, and maintain business continuity plans. The module provides tools for documenting critical business processes and associated assets, performing business impact analysis, and developing business continuity management plans. The platform includes recovery plan templates and scenario planning capabilities that enable organizations to test and evaluate different disruption scenarios. Users can invoke business continuity plans when needed and perform design and efficiency testing to validate plan effectiveness. The system addresses common challenges in business continuity planning, including the lack of comprehensive planning across various scenarios, inefficient solution design, limited testing processes, and poor maintenance of continuity strategies. It provides standardized processes and methodologies for solution design. The platform offers customizable planning tools and templates that can be tailored to specific organizational needs and risks. It includes features for continuous maintenance and analysis of continuity plans to ensure they remain current with changing business requirements and evolving threats. The workflow involves identifying significant processes and assets, documenting workarounds and related upstream and downstream processes, performing impact analysis, conducting design and efficiency testing, and reporting findings. The centralized platform manages the entire resilience cycle to minimize downtime and protect critical assets during disruptions.