Splunk Artificial Intelligence
AI-powered platform for security, IT, and observability with ML capabilities
Splunk Artificial Intelligence Description
Splunk Artificial Intelligence integrates AI and machine learning capabilities into Splunk's security and observability platform. The solution provides AI-driven insights for IT, security, and engineering teams through event detection, data analysis, and automated remediation. The platform includes multiple AI components: - Splunk AI Assistant for SPL uses generative AI to generate and explain SPL queries using natural language, with product documentation search and summarization - Splunk AI Assistant in Observability Cloud provides AI capabilities for observability workflows - Embedded machine learning features integrated into Enterprise Security, User Behavior Analytics, IT Service Intelligence, On-Call, Application Monitoring, and Infrastructure Monitoring The solution offers agentic AI capabilities to streamline workflows and incident response. Users can build custom AI use cases through the AI Toolkit (formerly Machine Learning Toolkit) with guided workflows and smart assistants. The Splunk App for Data Science and Deep Learning enables building machine learning and deep learning systems on Splunk data. MCP server provides a secure, open-standards-based protocol to connect AI assistants and agents with Splunk Cloud Platform for data navigation and intelligent workflows. The platform focuses on predictive analytics, automated responses, alert noise reduction, and unified data insights across security and observability use cases.
