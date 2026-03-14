Airrived Third-Party Risk Assessment: Agentic TPRM platform for continuous vendor risk monitoring & remediation. built by Airrived. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Continuous vendor threat monitoring using external and internal signals, Risk scoring and vendor grading across severity levels, Automated audit questionnaires and evidence collection..

Black Kite Global Adaptive AI Assessment Framework (BK-GA³™): AI-native platform for third-party cyber risk mgmt & vendor assessment. built by Black Kite. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Vendor cyber risk assessments, Continuous vendor monitoring, Real-time high-risk event detection..

Both serve the Third-Party Risk Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.