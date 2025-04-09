Abilene Advisors Supplier Shield: End-to-end TPRM platform with advisory, managed services, and cloud tools. built by Supplier Shield. headquartered in Switzerland. Core capabilities include Supplier inventory management and upload, Compliance questionnaire distribution, Multi-framework regulatory compliance support..

Airrived Third-Party Risk Assessment: Agentic TPRM platform for continuous vendor risk monitoring & remediation. built by Airrived. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Continuous vendor threat monitoring using external and internal signals, Risk scoring and vendor grading across severity levels, Automated audit questionnaires and evidence collection..

Both serve the Third-Party Risk Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.