Abilene Advisors Supplier Shield Managed Services: Managed TPRM services providing expert support for vendor risk assessments. built by Supplier Shield. headquartered in Switzerland. Core capabilities include TPRM program assessment and analysis, Supplier inventory categorization and tiering, Business Impact Analysis (BIA) guidance..

Airrived Third-Party Risk Assessment: Agentic TPRM platform for continuous vendor risk monitoring & remediation. built by Airrived. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Continuous vendor threat monitoring using external and internal signals, Risk scoring and vendor grading across severity levels, Automated audit questionnaires and evidence collection..

Both serve the Third-Party Risk Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.