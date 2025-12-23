Symbiotic Symbiotic Security Description

Symbiotic Security is an IDE-integrated code security tool that provides real-time detection and remediation of security vulnerabilities during code development. The tool operates as developers write code, identifying security issues before code is committed to CI/CD pipelines. The platform includes an AI-powered remediation engine that automatically suggests secure code replacements when vulnerabilities are detected. Developers can apply these suggestions directly or adjust them as needed. The tool functions during the code drafting phase rather than as a post-development scanner. Symbiotic Security incorporates contextual training capabilities that use detected security issues as real-time learning opportunities. This just-in-time education approach delivers security insights within the developer workflow without requiring context switching. The platform includes an AI security assistant that enables developers to interact with the system to understand vulnerabilities, explore alternative secure coding techniques, and generate tailored solutions. The tool is designed to work with both manually written code and AI-generated code from coding assistants. The system aims to prevent vulnerabilities from reaching CI/CD pipelines by catching issues during the initial code drafting phase, reducing the need for remediation cycles after code submission.