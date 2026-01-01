Top picks: Anonybit Decentralized Biometrics Storage, Digital ID Wallet, Indicio Proven — plus 7 more compared.IAM
Evaluating Atsign Platform alternatives comes down to matching IAM capabilities to your environment, integrations, and budget rather than chasing feature parity. The options below are compared on what actually drives a switch: coverage, deployment fit, pricing, and real reviews from security teams. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Atsign Platform is a commercial Decentralized Identity tool developed by Atsign. Security professionals most commonly compare it with Anonybit Decentralized Biometrics Storage, Digital ID Wallet, Indicio Proven, Hopae, and Microsoft Entra Verified ID. All 10 alternatives are matched by shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF 2.0 coverage.
A closer look at the 8 most relevant alternatives and competitors to Atsign Platform, including their key features and shared capabilities.
Decentralized biometric storage system using distributed cloud architecture
Digital identity wallet for decentralized citizen identity in financial services
Digital identity verification platform using verifiable credentials & wallets
Digital identity verification platform for global eIDs and digital wallets
Verifiable credential service for digital identity verification
Web3-based decentralized identity platform for access control using crypto
Certified EUDI wallet & QTSP infrastructure components under eIDAS 2.0.
Decentralized identity platform using SSI and verifiable credentials
Decentralized biometric storage system using distributed cloud architecture
Digital identity wallet for decentralized citizen identity in financial services
Digital identity verification platform using verifiable credentials & wallets
Digital identity verification platform for global eIDs and digital wallets
Verifiable credential service for digital identity verification
Web3-based decentralized identity platform for access control using crypto
Certified EUDI wallet & QTSP infrastructure components under eIDAS 2.0.
Decentralized identity platform using SSI and verifiable credentials
Decentralized digital ID platform for reusable, cryptographic identity verification.
IoT identity lifecycle mgmt platform using SSI and W3C standards.
Common questions security professionals ask when evaluating alternatives and competitors to Atsign Platform.
The most popular alternatives to Atsign Platform include Anonybit Decentralized Biometrics Storage, Digital ID Wallet, Indicio Proven, Hopae, and Microsoft Entra Verified ID. These Decentralized Identity tools offer similar capabilities and are frequently compared by security professionals evaluating their options.
There are 10 alternatives to Atsign Platform listed on CybersecTools, all within the Decentralized Identity category. Each alternative is matched based on shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF coverage areas.
Atsign Platform is a commercial Decentralized Identity tool. It requires a paid license or subscription. Both free and commercial alternatives are available for comparison.
Atsign Platform is a Decentralized Identity tool within the broader IAM category. It is used by security professionals for decentralized identity capabilities and can be compared against 10 similar tools.