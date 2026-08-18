Atsign Platform Description

Atsign Platform is a cryptographic identity and secure communications infrastructure layer developed by Atsign. It serves as the foundation for NoPorts and other Atsign-enabled applications, providing a set of architectural primitives designed to eliminate exposed network infrastructure. The platform operates on the principle that trust is rooted in cryptographic identity rather than network location. Each participant — whether an application, device, service, user, or AI agent — is assigned an Atsign identifier that maps to locally generated key pairs. Authentication occurs before any communication is permitted. Core architectural principles include: - Cryptographic identity first: All participants authenticate via cryptographic identity before communication begins. - No exposed inbound connections: Communication is outbound-initiated only; no open listening ports are required on protected services. - Bounded authority and policy: Access is governed by strict, policy-based rules defined at the system design phase, preventing all-or-nothing access models. - End-to-end encryption: Data is encrypted at the source device and remains encrypted across all intermediate networks; encryption is native to the data payload, not the transit layer. - Non-custodial key ownership: Private keys are generated locally and never transmitted to or stored by Atsign, meaning the platform has no structural ability to decrypt user data. - Network-agnostic transport: The platform treats the public internet as a transport utility, enabling connectivity across public, private, or restrictive partner networks without complex configuration. Atsign Platform is designed to reduce reliance on VPNs, reverse proxies, firewall exceptions, shared credentials, and exposed services. It does not require replacement of existing infrastructure, business logic, data storage, or cloud hosting.