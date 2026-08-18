Cryptographic identity & secure comms platform eliminating exposed network infra.
Cryptographic identity & secure comms platform eliminating exposed network infra.
Atsign Platform is a cryptographic identity and secure communications infrastructure layer developed by Atsign. It serves as the foundation for NoPorts and other Atsign-enabled applications, providing a set of architectural primitives designed to eliminate exposed network infrastructure. The platform operates on the principle that trust is rooted in cryptographic identity rather than network location. Each participant — whether an application, device, service, user, or AI agent — is assigned an Atsign identifier that maps to locally generated key pairs. Authentication occurs before any communication is permitted. Core architectural principles include: - Cryptographic identity first: All participants authenticate via cryptographic identity before communication begins. - No exposed inbound connections: Communication is outbound-initiated only; no open listening ports are required on protected services. - Bounded authority and policy: Access is governed by strict, policy-based rules defined at the system design phase, preventing all-or-nothing access models. - End-to-end encryption: Data is encrypted at the source device and remains encrypted across all intermediate networks; encryption is native to the data payload, not the transit layer. - Non-custodial key ownership: Private keys are generated locally and never transmitted to or stored by Atsign, meaning the platform has no structural ability to decrypt user data. - Network-agnostic transport: The platform treats the public internet as a transport utility, enabling connectivity across public, private, or restrictive partner networks without complex configuration. Atsign Platform is designed to reduce reliance on VPNs, reverse proxies, firewall exceptions, shared credentials, and exposed services. It does not require replacement of existing infrastructure, business logic, data storage, or cloud hosting.
Common questions about Atsign Platform including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Atsign Platform is Cryptographic identity & secure comms platform eliminating exposed network infra, developed by Atsign. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with Zero Trust Architecture, Encryption, Authentication.
Atsign Platform offers the following core capabilities:
Atsign Platform is deployed as a hybrid solution, suited to startup, smb, mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize iam. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
Atsign Platform is built for security teams handling Zero Trust Architecture, Encryption, Authentication, ZTNA. It supports workflows including cryptographic identity assignment per application, device, service, user, or ai agent, outbound-only communication with no open inbound listening ports, policy-based bounded access control and authority management. Teams typically adopt Atsign Platform when they need to iam capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/atsign-platform
Atsign Platform is a commercial IAM solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://www.atsign.com/atsign-platform or contact Atsign directly.
Popular alternatives to Atsign Platform include:
Compare all Atsign Platform alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/atsign-platform
Atsign Platform is for security teams and organizations that need Zero Trust Architecture, Encryption, Authentication, ZTNA, Non-Human Identity. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other IAM tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/iam
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