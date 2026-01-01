Top picks: Push Security Browser Extension, SURF Security Enterprise Browser, Conceal Secure SaaS Access — plus 18 more compared.Endpoint Security
Evaluating Admin Configuration alternatives comes down to matching Endpoint Security capabilities to your environment, integrations, and budget rather than chasing feature parity. The options below are compared on what actually drives a switch: coverage, deployment fit, pricing, and real reviews from security teams. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Admin Configuration is a commercial Secure Enterprise Browsers tool developed by Sekant Security. Security professionals most commonly compare it with Push Security Browser Extension, SURF Security Enterprise Browser, Conceal Secure SaaS Access, Atakama Browser Security Platform, and Ermes Browser Security Platform. All 21 alternatives are matched by shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF 2.0 coverage.
A closer look at the 8 most relevant alternatives and competitors to Admin Configuration, including their key features and shared capabilities.
Browser security for the AI era.
Zero-trust enterprise browser securing users & apps without proxy infra.
Browser-native platform securing SaaS access with zero trust, DLP, and threat prevention.
MSP-focused browser security platform with DNS filtering & DLP.
AI-powered browser security platform for enterprise web threat protection.
SASE-native secure browser for managed and unmanaged devices with data protection
Chromium-based enterprise browser for secure unmanaged device & BYOD access
Enterprise browser with built-in security, data protection, and access controls
Browser security for the AI era.
Zero-trust enterprise browser securing users & apps without proxy infra.
Browser-native platform securing SaaS access with zero trust, DLP, and threat prevention.
MSP-focused browser security platform with DNS filtering & DLP.
AI-powered browser security platform for enterprise web threat protection.
SASE-native secure browser for managed and unmanaged devices with data protection
Chromium-based enterprise browser for secure unmanaged device & BYOD access
Enterprise browser with built-in security, data protection, and access controls
Undetectable browser automation that behaves like a user.
Enterprise browser security platform for any browser with GenAI protection
Browser security platform for monitoring, controlling & protecting web activity
Enterprise secure browser with built-in DLP, phishing protection & remote access.
Converts any browser into a secure enterprise workspace with DLP and zero trust.
Chromium-based enterprise browser replacing VDI for secure SaaS access on any device.
A security platform that monitors identity, data, and actions in the browser.
Secure enterprise browser for MS environments with MFA & Zero Trust controls.
Enterprise browser with access control, session visibility & GenAI DLP.
Browser-based web filtering for K-12 schools with DNS and content controls.
Chrome browser deployment and management platform with security controls
Chrome extension providing real-time browser security via sandboxing and AI.
Secure workspace for BYOD/unmanaged devices without VDI or device takeover
Common questions security professionals ask when evaluating alternatives and competitors to Admin Configuration.
The most popular alternatives to Admin Configuration include Push Security Browser Extension, SURF Security Enterprise Browser, Conceal Secure SaaS Access, Atakama Browser Security Platform, and Ermes Browser Security Platform. These Secure Enterprise Browsers tools offer similar capabilities and are frequently compared by security professionals evaluating their options.
There are 21 alternatives to Admin Configuration listed on CybersecTools, all within the Secure Enterprise Browsers category. Each alternative is matched based on shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF coverage areas.
Admin Configuration is a commercial Secure Enterprise Browsers tool. It requires a paid license or subscription. Both free and commercial alternatives are available for comparison.
Admin Configuration is a Secure Enterprise Browsers tool within the broader Endpoint Security category. It is used by security professionals for secure enterprise browsers capabilities and can be compared against 21 similar tools.