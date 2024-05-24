Top Alternatives to Abnormal AI Security MailboxEmail Security
AI-powered email security operations platform for automated threat triage
24 Alternatives to Abnormal AI Security Mailbox
Detects and remediates email account takeovers using behavioral AI analysis.
Detects malicious content and URLs in Microsoft Teams and Slack messages.
Monitors email user behavior with AI/ML to detect and block account takeover attacks
Browser extension that cryptographically signs emails to prevent BEC attacks
Email security platform protecting against BEC and advanced email threats
M365 security monitoring with automated threat detection and password mgmt.
Encrypted portal for secure wire instruction delivery in real estate closings
Workspace security platform for detecting phishing and impersonation attacks
AI-based workflow detecting suspicious email rule changes tied to BEC attacks.
Payment fraud prevention platform validating payee accounts and securing transactions.
Payment fraud prevention solution for validating AP beneficiary details.
Bank-issued cryptographic certificates to verify & validate account ownership.
Payment verification solution to prevent fraud and misdirected B2B payments.
Certifies bank account details to prevent payment fraud and BEC attacks.
Validates electronic payment instructions to prevent fraud and unauthorized transfers.
Bank account validation platform for corporate accounts payable fraud prevention.
DMARC monitoring platform protecting domains from spoofing and BEC attacks.
Managed DMARC platform for enterprise email auth, enforcement & reporting.
DMARC management platform for email auth enforcement across domains.
MSP-focused multi-tenant DMARC management platform for email auth at scale.
Managed email fraud detection module covering BEC and financial fraud.
AI-powered email security platform that detects phishing, BEC, and malware
AI-powered email security platform detecting advanced threats via behavioral analysis
AI-powered phishing detection & response automation for SOC teams
