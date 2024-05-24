Abnormal AI Security Mailbox Logo

Top Alternatives to Abnormal AI Security Mailbox

Email Security

AI-powered email security operations platform for automated threat triage

24 Alternatives to Abnormal AI Security Mailbox

Abnormal Core Account Takeover Protection Logo
Abnormal Core Account Takeover Protection

Detects and remediates email account takeovers using behavioral AI analysis.

Email Security
Abnormal Messaging Security Logo
Abnormal Messaging Security

Detects malicious content and URLs in Microsoft Teams and Slack messages.

Email Security
Trustifi Account Takeover Protection Logo
Trustifi Account Takeover Protection

Monitors email user behavior with AI/ML to detect and block account takeover attacks

Email Security
Outtake Verify Logo
Outtake Verify

Browser extension that cryptographically signs emails to prevent BEC attacks

Email Security
Abnormal Security for Government Logo
Abnormal Security for Government

Email security platform protecting against BEC and advanced email threats

Email Security
IntraLAN NetCare Guard365 Logo
IntraLAN NetCare Guard365

M365 security monitoring with automated threat detection and password mgmt.

Email Security
Closinglock Secure Wire Instructions Logo
Closinglock Secure Wire Instructions

Encrypted portal for secure wire instruction delivery in real estate closings

Email Security
Cyvore Security Logo
Cyvore Security

Workspace security platform for detecting phishing and impersonation attacks

Email Security
Fluency Email Rule Change Workflow Logo
Fluency Email Rule Change Workflow

AI-based workflow detecting suspicious email rule changes tied to BEC attacks.

Email Security
NSKnox Adaptive Payment Security™ Logo
NSKnox Adaptive Payment Security™

Payment fraud prevention platform validating payee accounts and securing transactions.

Email Security
NSKnox PaymentKnox for AP Logo
NSKnox PaymentKnox for AP

Payment fraud prevention solution for validating AP beneficiary details.

Email Security
NSKnox Bank Account Certificate (BAC) Logo
NSKnox Bank Account Certificate (BAC)

Bank-issued cryptographic certificates to verify & validate account ownership.

Email Security
NSKnox Payment Check (PaymentKnox) Logo
NSKnox Payment Check (PaymentKnox)

Payment verification solution to prevent fraud and misdirected B2B payments.

Email Security
NSKnox Bank Account Certificates Logo
NSKnox Bank Account Certificates

Certifies bank account details to prevent payment fraud and BEC attacks.

Email Security
NSKnox Dynamic Positive Pay Logo
NSKnox Dynamic Positive Pay

Validates electronic payment instructions to prevent fraud and unauthorized transfers.

Email Security
NSKnox Account Validation Logo
NSKnox Account Validation

Bank account validation platform for corporate accounts payable fraud prevention.

Email Security
PowerDMARC Logo
PowerDMARC

DMARC monitoring platform protecting domains from spoofing and BEC attacks.

Email Security
Sendmarc DMARC Enterprise Service Logo
Sendmarc DMARC Enterprise Service

Managed DMARC platform for enterprise email auth, enforcement & reporting.

Email Security
Sendmarc DMARC Management Platform Logo
Sendmarc DMARC Management Platform

DMARC management platform for email auth enforcement across domains.

Email Security
Sendmarc DMARC Managed Services Logo
Sendmarc DMARC Managed Services

MSP-focused multi-tenant DMARC management platform for email auth at scale.

Email Security
Stoïk Email Security Logo
Stoïk Email Security

Managed email fraud detection module covering BEC and financial fraud.

Email Security
AegisAI Agentic Email Security Logo
AegisAI Agentic Email Security

AI-powered email security platform that detects phishing, BEC, and malware

Email Security
Abnormal Inbound Email Security Logo
Abnormal Inbound Email Security

AI-powered email security platform detecting advanced threats via behavioral analysis

Email Security
Qevlar AI Phishing Solution Logo
Qevlar AI Phishing Solution

AI-powered phishing detection & response automation for SOC teams

Email Security

