AI-powered email security platform detecting advanced threats via behavioral analysis

Abnormal Inbound Email Security is an AI-powered email security platform that protects organizations from advanced email threats including business email compromise (BEC), vendor email compromise (VEC), phishing, and other sophisticated attacks. The platform uses behavioral AI to analyze thousands of identity, behavior, and content signals across email and SaaS applications to establish baseline normal activity for every employee and vendor. The solution integrates via one-click API connection and continuously monitors communication patterns, sender relationships, and behavioral anomalies to detect threats that traditional signature-based tools miss. It automatically remediates malicious emails, reducing SOC workload and manual triage efforts. The platform provides explainable outcomes with contextual evidence and behavioral metadata for every detection, enabling analysts to investigate threats through detailed logs and visual timelines. Abnormal continuously learns and adapts to emerging threats without requiring manual tuning, rule writing, or policy maintenance. It detects never-before-seen attacks without relying on static indicators of compromise or signatures. Administrators can configure custom risk thresholds, remediation actions, and quarantine workflows aligned with organizational policies. The unified interface consolidates Microsoft and Abnormal detections for centralized email threat management and integrates with SOAR tools to streamline incident response workflows. The platform addresses the growing challenge of email-based attacks, with statistics showing 88% likelihood of BEC attacks weekly in 2024, average breach identification taking 258 days, and average BEC attack costs of $137,132 per incident.

Abnormal Inbound Email Security is AI-powered email security platform detecting advanced threats via behavioral analysis developed by Abnormal Security. It is a Email Security solution designed to help security teams with Email Security, AI, Phishing.

