Workiva The Workiva Platform Description

Workiva Platform is a cloud-based platform designed for finance, risk, and sustainability teams to manage data, reporting, and compliance activities. The platform centralizes data from multiple sources into a single environment with version control and auditability features. The platform provides document creation capabilities including spreadsheets, presentations, and reports with data linking functionality that updates connected data points across multiple documents when source data changes. It supports financial reporting including SEC filings with XBRL and iXBRL formatting, sustainability disclosures, and risk management documentation. The platform includes AI capabilities that automate tasks such as financial close processes, report drafting, and data analysis. Users can create queries using a drag-and-drop SQL builder, manage tables, and work with pivot tables for data exploration. The system maintains audit trails and provides real-time visibility into data changes. Collaboration features include commenting, workflow management, and role-based access controls. The platform supports translation workflows through connections to external translation tools. Users can create dashboards, flowcharts, and designed reports within the same environment. The platform is designed for organizations requiring governance controls, data traceability, and compliance with financial and sustainability reporting regulations.