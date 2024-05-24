CybersecTools API access is now live!Learn More
Virtru Private Keystore Description

Virtru Private Keystore is a key management solution that enables organizations to host their private encryption keys in their own infrastructure while using cloud collaboration platforms. The product supports flexible hosting options including public or private cloud, private or co-hosted data centers, and hardware security modules (HSM). The solution integrates with Google Workspace Client-Side Encryption (CSE) and Gmail S/MIME to protect content in Google Docs, Sheets, Slides, Meet, and Gmail messages. It also works with Microsoft Outlook for email and attachment protection, Virtru Secure Share for file sharing, and Virtru Data Protection Gateway for automated server-side encryption workflows. The product uses asymmetric encryption on top of native end-to-end encryption. When data is encrypted, a message key is generated and encrypted with a public key. The private key needed for decryption remains in the customer's environment and never leaves their infrastructure. The Virtru Data Security Platform manages and authenticates key exchanges but cannot access unencrypted data. Deployment is performed using Docker containers to align with existing IT infrastructure. The system provides centralized audit capabilities for all encryption key exchanges and policies, with SIEM integration support for threat response and compliance workflows. The solution addresses compliance requirements for regulations including CJIS, GDPR, HIPAA, PCI, ITAR, and CMMC 2.0, supporting data sovereignty and residency requirements.

Virtru Private Keystore FAQ

Common questions about Virtru Private Keystore including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Virtru Private Keystore is Private encryption key hosting solution for cloud collaboration platforms developed by Virtru. It is a Cloud Security solution designed to help security teams with Encryption.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

