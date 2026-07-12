Unifies vuln findings across scanners, prioritizes by risk, routes to fix teams.
Unifies vuln findings across scanners, prioritizes by risk, routes to fix teams.
JupiterOne Unified Vulnerability Management (UVM) is a vulnerability management platform that aggregates findings from multiple security scanners into a single view, enriches them with asset relationship and business context, and prioritizes them based on actual breach risk. How it works: - Ingests findings from 200+ sources including Tenable, Qualys, Rapid7, AWS Inspector, Azure Defender, GCP SCC, Snyk, Trivy, Prisma, and Checkmarx - Normalizes, deduplicates, and enriches findings with asset, identity, and compliance context - Scores each finding using a configurable combination of CVSS, EPSS, crown-jewel proximity, and public exposure - Groups vulnerabilities into Remediation Plans by common fix, routing them to the responsible team Key capabilities: - Multi-scanner ingestion from 200+ sources, continuously updated - Smart deduplication using VulnCheck enrichment, reducing duplicates by up to 75% - Configurable risk scoring tunable at query time using J1QL (JupiterOne Query Language) without re-indexing - Remediation Plans that group vulnerabilities by common fix and persist as graph entities for tracking and audit - Asset ownership-based case routing, with SLA clocks per finding - MTTR, remediation rate, and SLA compliance dashboards for executive reporting The platform uses a graph-based data model (the Unified Asset Graph) to represent relationships between findings, assets, identities, and compliance context. All data is queryable via J1QL and MCP. The product is designed to reduce the volume of actionable findings teams must work through and to provide clear ownership and fix paths without manual spreadsheet work.
Common questions about UVM: Unified Vulnerability Management including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
UVM: Unified Vulnerability Management is Unifies vuln findings across scanners, prioritizes by risk, routes to fix teams, developed by JupiterOne. It is a Threat & Vulnerability Management solution designed to help security teams with Vulnerability, Vulnerability Prioritization, Vulnerability Intelligence.
UVM: Unified Vulnerability Management offers the following core capabilities:
UVM: Unified Vulnerability Management integrates natively with Tenable, Qualys, Rapid7, AWS Inspector, Azure Defender, GCP SCC, Snyk, Trivy, Prisma, Checkmarx, Jira, VulnCheck. Integration support lets security teams connect UVM: Unified Vulnerability Management to existing SIEM, ticketing, identity, and notification systems without custom development.
UVM: Unified Vulnerability Management is deployed as a cloud solution, suited to mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize threat & vulnerability management. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
UVM: Unified Vulnerability Management is built for security teams handling Vulnerability, Vulnerability Prioritization, Vulnerability Intelligence, CVE. It supports workflows including multi-scanner ingestion from 200+ sources, smart deduplication with up to 75% fewer duplicates via vulncheck enrichment, configurable risk scoring using cvss, epss, crown-jewel relationships, and public exposure. Teams typically adopt UVM: Unified Vulnerability Management when they need to threat & vulnerability management capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/uvm-unified-vulnerability-management
UVM: Unified Vulnerability Management is a commercial Threat & Vulnerability Management solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://www.jupiterone.com/products/uvm or contact JupiterOne directly.
Popular alternatives to UVM: Unified Vulnerability Management include:
Compare all UVM: Unified Vulnerability Management alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/uvm-unified-vulnerability-management
UVM: Unified Vulnerability Management is for security teams and organizations that need Vulnerability, Vulnerability Prioritization, Vulnerability Intelligence, CVE, Graph. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other Threat & Vulnerability Management tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/threat-management
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