UVM: Unified Vulnerability Management Description

JupiterOne Unified Vulnerability Management (UVM) is a vulnerability management platform that aggregates findings from multiple security scanners into a single view, enriches them with asset relationship and business context, and prioritizes them based on actual breach risk. How it works: - Ingests findings from 200+ sources including Tenable, Qualys, Rapid7, AWS Inspector, Azure Defender, GCP SCC, Snyk, Trivy, Prisma, and Checkmarx - Normalizes, deduplicates, and enriches findings with asset, identity, and compliance context - Scores each finding using a configurable combination of CVSS, EPSS, crown-jewel proximity, and public exposure - Groups vulnerabilities into Remediation Plans by common fix, routing them to the responsible team Key capabilities: - Multi-scanner ingestion from 200+ sources, continuously updated - Smart deduplication using VulnCheck enrichment, reducing duplicates by up to 75% - Configurable risk scoring tunable at query time using J1QL (JupiterOne Query Language) without re-indexing - Remediation Plans that group vulnerabilities by common fix and persist as graph entities for tracking and audit - Asset ownership-based case routing, with SLA clocks per finding - MTTR, remediation rate, and SLA compliance dashboards for executive reporting The platform uses a graph-based data model (the Unified Asset Graph) to represent relationships between findings, assets, identities, and compliance context. All data is queryable via J1QL and MCP. The product is designed to reduce the volume of actionable findings teams must work through and to provide clear ownership and fix paths without manual spreadsheet work.