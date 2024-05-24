Utimaco u.trust General Purpose HSM CSe-Series Logo

Utimaco u.trust General Purpose HSM CSe-Series

by utimaco

Tamper-active HSM with multi-tenancy & PQC support for key protection

Cloud Security Commercial
On-Premises|Mid-Market, Enterprise
Multi Tenancy5gHardware SecurityEncryption
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Utimaco u.trust General Purpose HSM CSe-Series Description

The u.trust General Purpose HSM CSe-Series is a Hardware Security Module designed for secure key generation, storage, and cryptographic operations. The device features tamper-active physical security with an advanced sensor mechanism that detects mechanical, chemical, and physical threats, actively erasing sensitive keys and data from internal memory when an attack is detected. The HSM uses a container-based architecture that supports multi-tenancy configurations, allowing deployment as shared clusters or isolated tenant environments. It provides multiple cryptographic interfaces including PKCS #11, JCE, Microsoft CAPI/CNG, SQLEKM, OpenSSL, and Utimaco's native CXI. The device supports standard cryptographic algorithms including RSA, DSA, ECDSA, EdDSA, AES, Triple-DES, and various hash functions. It includes true random number generation and hash-based deterministic random number generation capabilities. The HSM is upgradeable with Post-Quantum Cryptography algorithms such as ML-KEM, ML-DSA, LMS, HSS, XMSS, and XMSS-MT. Available in three performance tiers (CSe100, CSe2k, CSe5k) with varying RSA signature throughput and container counts, the HSM can be deployed as a LAN appliance or PCIe card. Optional application packages extend functionality for 5G mobile networks, blockchain operations, and quantum-resistant cryptography. A Software Development Kit enables custom firmware development and proprietary algorithm implementation.

Utimaco u.trust General Purpose HSM CSe-Series FAQ

Common questions about Utimaco u.trust General Purpose HSM CSe-Series including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Utimaco u.trust General Purpose HSM CSe-Series is Tamper-active HSM with multi-tenancy & PQC support for key protection developed by utimaco. It is a Cloud Security solution designed to help security teams with Multi Tenancy, 5G, Hardware Security.

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