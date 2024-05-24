Utimaco u.trust General Purpose HSM CSe-Series
Tamper-active HSM with multi-tenancy & PQC support for key protection
Utimaco u.trust General Purpose HSM CSe-Series
Tamper-active HSM with multi-tenancy & PQC support for key protection
Utimaco u.trust General Purpose HSM CSe-Series Description
The u.trust General Purpose HSM CSe-Series is a Hardware Security Module designed for secure key generation, storage, and cryptographic operations. The device features tamper-active physical security with an advanced sensor mechanism that detects mechanical, chemical, and physical threats, actively erasing sensitive keys and data from internal memory when an attack is detected. The HSM uses a container-based architecture that supports multi-tenancy configurations, allowing deployment as shared clusters or isolated tenant environments. It provides multiple cryptographic interfaces including PKCS #11, JCE, Microsoft CAPI/CNG, SQLEKM, OpenSSL, and Utimaco's native CXI. The device supports standard cryptographic algorithms including RSA, DSA, ECDSA, EdDSA, AES, Triple-DES, and various hash functions. It includes true random number generation and hash-based deterministic random number generation capabilities. The HSM is upgradeable with Post-Quantum Cryptography algorithms such as ML-KEM, ML-DSA, LMS, HSS, XMSS, and XMSS-MT. Available in three performance tiers (CSe100, CSe2k, CSe5k) with varying RSA signature throughput and container counts, the HSM can be deployed as a LAN appliance or PCIe card. Optional application packages extend functionality for 5G mobile networks, blockchain operations, and quantum-resistant cryptography. A Software Development Kit enables custom firmware development and proprietary algorithm implementation.
Utimaco u.trust General Purpose HSM CSe-Series FAQ
Common questions about Utimaco u.trust General Purpose HSM CSe-Series including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Utimaco u.trust General Purpose HSM CSe-Series is Tamper-active HSM with multi-tenancy & PQC support for key protection developed by utimaco. It is a Cloud Security solution designed to help security teams with Multi Tenancy, 5G, Hardware Security.
ALTERNATIVES
FIPS 140-2 Level 3 HSMs for key mgmt & cryptographic operations.
Cloud HSM-as-a-service for payment, encryption, and key management.
Enterprise KMS for lifecycle management of cryptographic keys via HSM.
Remote encryption key loading for ATMs and POS terminals via cloud or on-premises.
Enterprise HSMs for encryption, key management, and payment processing.
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