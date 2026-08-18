Behavioral AI platform detecting payment fraud, BEC, and social engineering attacks.
Behavioral AI platform detecting payment fraud, BEC, and social engineering attacks.
Trustmi Platform is a behavioral AI-based security platform designed to protect organizations against payment fraud, social engineering attacks, and human errors in financial workflows. The platform analyzes patterns across emails, payments, vendors, and employees to detect anomalies and prevent unauthorized or fraudulent transactions in real time. It is targeted at both security and finance teams. Core capabilities include: - Automated payment fraud protection that stops unauthorized payments without requiring manual intervention - Behavioral AI that models patterns across vendors, employees, and transactions to identify threats such as business email compromise (BEC), vendor compromise, executive impersonation, account takeover, and conversation hijacking - Vendor fingerprinting to detect suspicious changes to vendor contact details or banking information - Detection of duplicate payments and payment mismatches - End-to-end risk visibility by aggregating data across the financial ecosystem, including email, ERP, and payment systems - A unified dashboard providing visibility into payment approval status, flagged transactions, and trust scores The platform integrates with email systems, ERP platforms, vendor management tools, and financial systems to provide coverage across the full payment cycle without disrupting existing workflows. Trustmi claims to have secured over $240 billion in payments and supports compliance with Nacha ACH requirements. The platform is positioned as a commercial SaaS product aimed at enterprise finance and security teams.
Common questions about Trustmi Platform including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Trustmi Platform is Behavioral AI platform detecting payment fraud, BEC, and social engineering attacks, developed by Trustmi. It is a Email & Messaging Security solution designed to help security teams with Fraud Detection, Social Engineering, Anomaly Detection.
Trustmi Platform offers the following core capabilities:
Trustmi Platform integrates natively with Microsoft Office 365, Google (Workspace), Oracle, Coupa, SAP Ariba, NetSuite. Integration support lets security teams connect Trustmi Platform to existing SIEM, ticketing, identity, and notification systems without custom development.
Trustmi Platform is deployed as a cloud solution, suited to mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize email & messaging security. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
Trustmi Platform is built for security teams handling Fraud Detection, Social Engineering, Anomaly Detection, Workflow. It supports workflows including behavioral ai-based anomaly detection across vendors, employees, and transactions, automated payment fraud detection and blocking, business email compromise (bec) detection. Teams typically adopt Trustmi Platform when they need to email & messaging security capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/trustmi-platform
Trustmi Platform is a commercial Email & Messaging Security solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://trustmi.ai/products/platform/ or contact Trustmi directly.
Popular alternatives to Trustmi Platform include:
Compare all Trustmi Platform alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/trustmi-platform
Trustmi Platform is for security teams and organizations that need Fraud Detection, Social Engineering, Anomaly Detection, Workflow. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other Email & Messaging Security tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/email-security
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