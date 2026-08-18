Trustmi Platform Description

Trustmi Platform is a behavioral AI-based security platform designed to protect organizations against payment fraud, social engineering attacks, and human errors in financial workflows. The platform analyzes patterns across emails, payments, vendors, and employees to detect anomalies and prevent unauthorized or fraudulent transactions in real time. It is targeted at both security and finance teams. Core capabilities include: - Automated payment fraud protection that stops unauthorized payments without requiring manual intervention - Behavioral AI that models patterns across vendors, employees, and transactions to identify threats such as business email compromise (BEC), vendor compromise, executive impersonation, account takeover, and conversation hijacking - Vendor fingerprinting to detect suspicious changes to vendor contact details or banking information - Detection of duplicate payments and payment mismatches - End-to-end risk visibility by aggregating data across the financial ecosystem, including email, ERP, and payment systems - A unified dashboard providing visibility into payment approval status, flagged transactions, and trust scores The platform integrates with email systems, ERP platforms, vendor management tools, and financial systems to provide coverage across the full payment cycle without disrupting existing workflows. Trustmi claims to have secured over $240 billion in payments and supports compliance with Nacha ACH requirements. The platform is positioned as a commercial SaaS product aimed at enterprise finance and security teams.