AI-powered B2B payment fraud detection and error prevention platform.
AI-powered B2B payment fraud detection and error prevention platform.
Trustmi Payment Flows is a payment security platform designed to protect organizations against fraud and errors in the procure-to-pay process. It automates payment run verification, validation, and approvals while detecting anomalies, vulnerabilities, and discrepancies across payment workflows. Core functionality: - Automated Payment Fraud & Error Protection: Detects anomalies in real time to prevent duplicate, late, or mismatched payments. Reduces manual intervention by automating verification steps across the payment cycle. - Behavioral AI Analysis: Uses AI to identify unusual patterns in payment flows, flagging suspicious transactions that may result from fraud or human error. Detects unauthorized approvals, altered payment details, and out-of-policy payments before financial loss occurs. - Real-Time Data Correlation: Continuously validates payment details across email, ERP, and financial systems. Flags duplicate invoices, mismatched vendor information, incorrect amounts, and late payments. - Seamless Process Integration: Connects with payment, email, and ERP systems to streamline approvals and close operational gaps. Automates reconciliation, fraud detection, and error prevention without requiring changes to existing workflows. The platform addresses threats including business email compromise (BEC), vendor compromise, executive impersonation, account takeover, and API-based fraud. It also supports ACH compliance for Nacha requirements. Trustmi reports securing over $240 billion in payments globally and claims to reduce manual payment reporting time from hours to minutes.
Common questions about Trustmi Payment Flows including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Trustmi Payment Flows is AI-powered B2B payment fraud detection and error prevention platform, developed by Trustmi. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with Fraud Detection, Anomaly Detection, Social Engineering.
Trustmi Payment Flows offers the following core capabilities:
Trustmi Payment Flows integrates natively with Office 365, Google, Oracle, Coupa, SAP Ariba, NetSuite. Integration support lets security teams connect Trustmi Payment Flows to existing SIEM, ticketing, identity, and notification systems without custom development.
Trustmi Payment Flows is deployed as a cloud solution, suited to smb, mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize grc. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
Trustmi Payment Flows is built for security teams handling Fraud Detection, Anomaly Detection, Social Engineering, AI Copilot. It supports workflows including automated payment run verification and approval, real-time anomaly detection in payment flows, behavioral ai for identifying unusual payment patterns. Teams typically adopt Trustmi Payment Flows when they need to grc capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/trustmi-payment-flows
Trustmi Payment Flows is a commercial GRC solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://trustmi.ai/products/payment-flows/ or contact Trustmi directly.
Popular alternatives to Trustmi Payment Flows include:
Compare all Trustmi Payment Flows alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/trustmi-payment-flows
Trustmi Payment Flows is for security teams and organizations that need Fraud Detection, Anomaly Detection, Social Engineering, AI Copilot, Workflow. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other GRC tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/grc
Head-to-head feature, pricing, and rating breakdowns.
AI-driven vendor onboarding platform that validates vendor data to prevent payment fraud.
AI-powered compliance automation platform for supplier risk and audit management
Agentic TPRM platform automating vendor risk across the full third-party lifecycle.
AI platform that auto-generates accurate responses to security questionnaires.
Risk intelligence platform for supply chain cyber risk assessment & monitoring