Trustmi Payment Flows Description

Trustmi Payment Flows is a payment security platform designed to protect organizations against fraud and errors in the procure-to-pay process. It automates payment run verification, validation, and approvals while detecting anomalies, vulnerabilities, and discrepancies across payment workflows. Core functionality: - Automated Payment Fraud & Error Protection: Detects anomalies in real time to prevent duplicate, late, or mismatched payments. Reduces manual intervention by automating verification steps across the payment cycle. - Behavioral AI Analysis: Uses AI to identify unusual patterns in payment flows, flagging suspicious transactions that may result from fraud or human error. Detects unauthorized approvals, altered payment details, and out-of-policy payments before financial loss occurs. - Real-Time Data Correlation: Continuously validates payment details across email, ERP, and financial systems. Flags duplicate invoices, mismatched vendor information, incorrect amounts, and late payments. - Seamless Process Integration: Connects with payment, email, and ERP systems to streamline approvals and close operational gaps. Automates reconciliation, fraud detection, and error prevention without requiring changes to existing workflows. The platform addresses threats including business email compromise (BEC), vendor compromise, executive impersonation, account takeover, and API-based fraud. It also supports ACH compliance for Nacha requirements. Trustmi reports securing over $240 billion in payments globally and claims to reduce manual payment reporting time from hours to minutes.