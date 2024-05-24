Group-IB Fraud Protection Platform Logo

Group-IB Fraud Protection Platform

by Group IB

AI-powered fraud protection platform for banking, payment, and e-commerce

Human Risk Commercial
Cloud|SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
Fraud DetectionAnomaly DetectionGraph
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Group-IB Fraud Protection Platform Description

Group-IB Fraud Protection Platform is a fraud detection solution that combines artificial intelligence with threat intelligence to protect banking, payment, and e-commerce applications. The platform uses device fingerprinting technology with patented Global ID innovation to identify devices, generate unique fingerprints, and track fraudulent activities across web and mobile platforms. The solution employs behavioral analytics that analyze typing dynamics, touchscreen interactions, device motion, app usage patterns, and geoprofiling to detect anomalies. It compares user behavior against established profiles to identify fraudulent activities in real-time. The platform includes a customizable rule engine that allows organizations to create custom fraud detection rules and test them against historical data. It provides capabilities for detecting mule accounts, banking trojans, and malware through behavioral analysis without requiring additional software installation. Additional features include SIM swap detection, VPN and proxy detection, anti-detect browser identification, and geographic profiling. The platform offers a graph investigation tool for visualizing connections between devices and user accounts to uncover fraud rings and suspicious patterns. The solution integrates fraud intelligence from Digital Crime Resistance Centres and provides cross-institutional investigation capabilities. It is available through AWS Marketplace for deployment and offers both Cloud ID and Global ID technologies for device identification across sessions and configuration changes.

Group-IB Fraud Protection Platform FAQ

Common questions about Group-IB Fraud Protection Platform including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Group-IB Fraud Protection Platform is AI-powered fraud protection platform for banking, payment, and e-commerce developed by Group IB. It is a Human Risk solution designed to help security teams with Fraud Detection, Anomaly Detection, Graph.

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